US reiterates support for India after Pahalgam attack

Washington, April 25 The US on Thursday condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated support for India.

It did not, however, hold Pakistan responsible for it but is monitoring the situation closely.

"The US stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism," Tammy Bruce, the US State Department Spokesperson, said at a news briefing, reiterating remarks by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured, and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice."

Asked if the US saw Pakistan being behind the attacks, Bruce said, "It was a horrible situation, but at the same time, that's basically going to be the extent of the comments at this point. What I can tell you is, of course, as we all know, it's a rapidly changing situation, and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu either."

The US expressed support for India swiftly after the attack on Tuesday with President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi later that day.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance also addressed the attack leaving India after a four-day trip.

"I want to just, of course, issue our condolences to the people of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack. The President has already spoken with Prime Minister Modi. I believe I'll be speaking with him later this afternoon. And obviously, we're providing whatever assistance and help we can provide to the government and to the people of India."

The US and President Trump have been extremely supportive of India's battles against terrorism.

The American leader personally announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who was sought in India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House in February.

Rana is now in the custody of Indian law enforcement agencies.

