US says Bangladesh elections "not free or fair"; regrets that not all parties participated

Washington, DC [US], January 9 : The United States shared its view on the Bangladesh general elections held on Sunday, emphasising that these "elections were not free and fair" while expressing concerns over the arrests of thousands of political opposition members.

The US further expressed regret that not all parties participated in the elections.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fourth straight term in a controversial election after her Awami League party swept more than half of the parliament seats in an election boycotted by her opponents .

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated," the US Department of State said in a statement.

The country further supported Bangladesh people and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

"The United States notes the Awami League party won a majority of seats in the January 7, 2024 parliamentary elections," the statement said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the re-election for a fifth term in the national election, conducted on Sunday amidst the boycott by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former PM Khaleda Zia, who is currently in jail.

Moreover, the US stated that it is concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members.

"The United States remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," it said.

It further condemned the violence that was happening during the elections and in the months leading up to it.

It further encouraged the Bangladesh government to investigate reports of violence.

"We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence," the statement added.

Furthermore, the US remained committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties," it added.

Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League has won a fourth consecutive term in the 12th parliamentary election, marking the second lowest voter turnout since the reinstatement of democracy in 1991, according to the Daily Star.

Notably, the Awami League won in five constituencies amid a boycott by the opposition BNP and 15 other parties.

Following her victory, Hasina further expressed her commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh, emphasising the responsibility she feels towards the citizens who have repeatedly voted for her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor