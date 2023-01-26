US school warned multiple times about boy with gun: Lawyer

Washington, Jan 26 A lawyer for the teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student in the US state of Virginia, said that school officials were warned multiple times that the boy had carried a gun but failed to take any action.

The shooting, which authorities have described as "intentional", took place on January 6 at the Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News, about 112 km south of the state capital Richmond, the BBC reported.

Abigail Zwerner, the 25-year-old teacher, was released from hospital last week after being treated for her gunshot injury she sustained on her chest.

"On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times, three times, school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered," said lawyer Diane Toscano, who intends to file a lawsuit.

"This tragedy was entirely preventable," she said on Wednesday.

According to the lawyer, a teacher at the school told an official she believed the young boy had put the gun in his pocket before he went out for recess.

The official allegedly responded: "Well, he has little pockets."

Another administrator ignored a teacher's request to search the boy and his backpack, the BBC quoted Toscano as saying.

According to the police, the gun used by the boy had been legally purchased by his mother.

Virginia law prohibits anyone from recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a way that may endanger a child under 14 years of age.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken into custody immediately after the incident. But the police have not announced any charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor