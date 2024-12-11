US Secy Blinken condemns Taliban's "discriminatory edicts," expresses "resolute support" to Afghan women

Washington DC [US], December 11 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned human rights violations in Afghanistan and criticised the Taliban's policies against Afghan women and girls.

He further said that their participation in society is not only a matter of equality but is essential.

In a post on X, Blinken wrote, "The US condemns the Taliban's discriminatory edicts, which jeopardize the rights and lives of Afghan women and girls."

"Women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in society is not merely a matter of equality; it is essential. We resolutely support Afghan women and girls," the post added.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State in a press statement condemned Taliban's decision of banning women from receiving medical training. "United States strongly condemns the Taliban's recent decision to suspend medical education for women. This directive, the latest in a series of efforts that jeopardize the rights and lives of Afghan women and girls, is an unjustifiable attack on women's access to education and healthcare," US Department of State said.

"In August, the Taliban issued the 'Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice' edicts, a new law that aimed to completely erase Afghan women and girls from public life. Previously issued restrictions have prevented women from both seeking health services from male providers and traveling without a male guardian. These directives, now coupled with excluding women from obtaining a medical education, further jeopardize the health, well-being, safety, and lives of not just Afghan women and girls, but all Afghans," the press statement added.

The statement further said that the United States remains resolute in its support for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan and will continue to stand with all Afghans in advocating for their full, equal, and meaningful participation in all aspects of society.

It added, "The international community must be united and unequivocal in condemning these actions and in supporting the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, whose rights are being systemically abused. We call on the Taliban to rescind this directive and all previous directives denying women the enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including their right to education, and their access to essential services."

Blinken also called on Azerbaijan to cease its crackdown on media and civil society, urging respect for international human rights obligations.

In another post, he wrote, "The United States calls on Azerbaijan to end its intensifying crackdown on media and civil society. We urge Azerbaijan to respect its international human rights obligations and release those unjustly detained, including Rufat Safarov, Sevinj Vagifgizi, and others detained for their work on behalf of human rights."

Notably, last month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) published its quarterly report on the situation in Afghanistan, covering incidents from July to September. As per Tolo News, the UN Report addressed various topics, including the law of the Vice and Virtue Ministry, women's and girls' rights, civilian casualties, border incidents, freedom of expression, corporal punishment, and judicial actions.

Last month, former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai also met the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, Roza Otenbayeva and stressed the urgent need for reopening schools and universities for girls in Afghanistan.

On X, Karzai reiterated his call for the reopening of educational institutions for girls, emphasising the importance of education in empowering girls and women and fostering a more inclusive society in Afghanistan.

"Their constructive role in society demanded more cooperation in this matter. The former president considered national understanding to be essential for lasting peace and stability in the country and emphasized the reopening of schools and universities for girls," read the post.

