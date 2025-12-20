US seeks humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan

Washington, Dec 20 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is pressing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, warning that the situation there is “horrifying.”

“Our immediate goal we have is a cessation of hostilities, a humanitarian truce going into the new year that allows humanitarian organizations to be able to deliver aid to the people in great distress,” Rubio said.

He said Washington remains engaged with regional partners.

“We’ve been engaging with those countries,” Rubio said, referring to nations involved in Sudan-related diplomacy.

Rubio said the US has emphasized accountability.

“It’s atrocious that one day the story of what’s actually happened there is going to be known and everyone involved is going to look bad,” he said.

He said outside support has fueled the conflict.

“We’ve emphasized is none of these groups can operate without the support they’re receiving externally,” Rubio said.

According to Rubio, one of the challenges has been lack of follow-through.

“They’ll agree to anything and implement nothing,” he said, describing past commitments by the warring sides.

He said battlefield dynamics complicate diplomacy.

“Oftentimes what happens is when one side feels like they’re making advances on the battlefield, they don’t necessarily see the need to concede,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the US priority is humanitarian relief. “Our number one priority, we’re focused on 99 percent of our focus is this humanitarian truce,” he said.

He said the coming weeks offer an opportunity. “We think that the new year and the upcoming holidays are a great opportunity for both sides to agree to that,” Rubio said.

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Millions have been displaced, and aid agencies have repeatedly warned of famine risks as access remains constrained by fighting and insecurity.

