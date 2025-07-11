US senators target China's grey zone warfare with new undersea cable defence bill

Washington, DC [US], July 11 : In response to the rising Chinese grey zone threats, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation yesterday aimed at protecting vital undersea communication cables surrounding Taiwan.

The Taiwan Undersea Cable Resilience Initiative Act, introduced by Republican Senator John Curtis and Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen, seeks to harden critical infrastructure against sabotage by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

According to Taipei Times, the act proposes a multi-agency initiative led by the U.S. Department of State, in coordination with the Departments of Defence, Homeland Security, and the US Coast Guard.

The bill mandates the deployment of real-time monitoring systems, the development of rapid-response protocols, increased maritime surveillance, and greater international coordination to deter and respond to acts of undersea sabotage.

Citing intelligence and recent incidents, the senators warned that Beijing's military doctrine includes targeting undersea cables to cripple communication in the event of conflict.

Since February 2023, Taipei Times reported that at least 11 disruptions have occurred, most linked to vessels suspected of deliberate interference, an alarming trend that U.S. lawmakers say must not go unchallenged.

"We can't stand idle as China ramps up its tactics to isolate Taiwan, including by sabotaging its vital undersea cables," Senator Curtis said in a press release quoted by Taipei Times. "This bipartisan effort sends a clear message: the United States stands with our democratic partners against coercion."

Separately, Senators Curtis and Chris Van Hollen also reintroduced the Taiwan International Solidarity Act to push back against Beijing's diplomatic isolation campaign. The bill clarifies that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not bar US advocacy for Taiwan's participation in international organisations.

"China has long manipulated Resolution 2758 to silence Taiwan on the world stage," Curtis said, adding that the United Nations "must not become a platform for that distortion." Taipei Times noted that the House passed a version of the bill in May, but Senate action remains pending.

These latest moves mark a firm bipartisan stance against Beijing's hybrid warfare tactics and its broader campaign to undermine regional security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor