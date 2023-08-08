US: Severe thunderstorms kill two, leave 1.1 million people without power 

Washington, D.C [US], August 8 : The eastern part of the United States was hit by deadly thunderstorms on Monday, resulting in the death of two people, reported USA Today.

The thunderstorms that struck the eastern US also resulted in the loss of power for more than 1.1 million people as powerful winds and big hail tore through the area.

According to the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, a 15-year-old kid was killed when a tree fell on him as he was getting out of the car after reaching his grandparents' residence in Anderson, South Carolina.

According to authorities in Florence, Alabama, a 28-year-old male passed away after being struck by lightning, USA Today reported citing WAAY-TV.

There were numerous tornado watches and warnings issued across ten states, from Tennessee to New York, due to the destructive meteorological conditions. In several states, highways and several residences were damaged by downed trees and electrical lines.

“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the Mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong said during a Facebook live briefing, according to USA Today.

