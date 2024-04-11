US Shooting: 3 Injured In Gunfire At Eid Celebration In Philadelphia

In a unfortunate turn of events, during a gathering to commemorate the end of Ramadan, at least three individuals were wounded in a gunfire exchange. Philadelphia authorities reported that the incident involved rival factions, with no evidence suggesting that the celebration was the intended site of the shooting. "Today, we are incredibly lucky that we didn't see more people injured or fatalities," remarked Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The incident took place in mid-afternoon when over 1,000 people gathered at a park to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Suddenly, shooting started and nearly 30 rounds were fired. “What we do know is there appear to be two factions within the park, who are now exchanging gunfire,” said Bethel. Five people were arrested including the teen, and five guns were recovered, police said."Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors. And I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.