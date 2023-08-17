US: Sikhism thrives as emblem of acceptance of diversity in Queens

New York [US], August 17 : Khalsa Sikhs, who adhere to the tenet of growing their hair and beard, the turban served as a political accessory, preserving cleanliness and orderliness, Khalsa Vox reported on Thursday.

It reported that the annals of history reveal that turbans were once the exclusive domain of India’s upper echelons in the caste hierarchy. Guru Nanak, the beacon of Sikhism, defied this divisive system, advocating that all Sikhs embrace turbans as a potent symbol of equality.

With the unique identification and pride, from around 2008, the Sikh community in America’s Queens, nestled within the heart of New York, began coalescing into a formidable political force.

Khalsa Vox reported that the Queens community galvanized efforts to unite, address its unique needs, and foster communal growth. Their advocacy sought to elevate education, public safety, and government interaction to new heights.

The Sikh diaspora in Queens is characterized by a rich tapestry of professions – construction, entrepreneurship, taxi driving, brokerage, and gas station ownership. Renowned for their financial autonomy and community-oriented ethos, Sikhs prioritize education, advocating for fortified after-school programs and curricula that celebrate immigrant traditions and attire.

In the 2007-2008 school year, Sikhs confronted an alarming wave of intolerance within educational institutions. Turbaned students became targets of harassment and physical aggression, culminating in a distressing incident outside Richmond Hill High School. The spectre of hate crimes loomed beyond the school gates, engendering anxiety within the Sikh community. They galvanized efforts to demand inclusion in the city’s comprehensive response strategy.

In Queens, Sikhism thrives as an emblem of acceptance of diversity. Instead of proselytizing, the faith embraces individuals from various beliefs. Rooted in egalitarian principles, Sikhism champions gender equity and pragmatic action. Addressing the gender imbalance, Gurpal Singh’s initiatives champion the creation of a SAWI women’s group within SEVA, nurturing a more balanced representation of concerns, observed The Khalsa Vox.

Engaging within their social circles, Sikhs actively partake in traditional pursuits, nurturing their families, and investing in expanding their communal centres. This burgeoning landscape serves as a testament to the forging of a new home, rich with promise and possibility, said a publication by Khalsa Vox.

