US singer Mary Millben hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Congress, as BJP, NDA allies set for landslide victory in Bihar

Washington DC [US], November 14 : American singer Mary Millben on Friday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party as the BJP-led NDA surged towards a landslide victory in the Bihar State Assembly polls, with the alliance's tally crossing the 200 mark in the 243-seat contest as per the latest trends.

In a post on X, Millben, who is a vocal admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused Congress supporters of previously trolling her on social media due to her support towards the BJP, as the Congress and RJD-led Mahaghatbandhan are getting steamrolled in the polls.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and all the 'Gandhi Goons' trolling me on X several weeks ago and now following my friend PM Narendra Modi and the BJP sweeping the Bihar election today," Millben wrote in a post on X.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed towards setting a new milestone in the Bihar polls.

The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark, as it is currently leading at 200 seats with both the BJP and JD(U) having unanticipated performances.

As of current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 202 seats, with BJP leading in 90, JDU in 80, LJP in 21, HAM in 5 and RLM in 4, as per data from the EC at 02:20 pm.

Meanwhile, RJD leads in 28 seats, Congress leads in 5, CPI(ML) leads in 3, and CPI-M leads in 1, taking the total to 35, as per data from the EC. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj", the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.

Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With PM Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor