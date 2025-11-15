US skipping G20 Summit "will have an impact," says High Commissioner of South Africa to India

New Delhi [India], November 15 : High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Anil Sooklal, stated that the absence of the United States from the 2025 G20 Johannesburg summit will have an "impact".

On being asked about the impact of the US boycotting the 2025 G20 Johannesburg summit, Sooklal recounted tothat during the 2008 financial crisis, the US played a key role in bringing together leaders from the global North and South.

However, Sooklal expressed disappointment that President Trump would not attend the final summit in South Africa. Despite the US absence, he emphasised the commitment of other G20 countries to supporting South Africa's priorities.

"It will have an impact. The reality is the USA is the most powerful global nation, the largest global economy, and we must recall that in 2008 when we had the global financial crisis, it was under the leadership of the USA that the first summit of G20 was conducted in Washington in November 2008 so the USA was a moving force in bringing us together leaders from the global North and South as a collective and steering this process...It's unfortunate that President Trump and the USA have decided not to attend the final summit in this first round of summits in South Africa, and of course, at the same time, all of the other G20 countries have been committed to supporting South Africa's priorities...So, even though the USA will not be present at the table, the G20 has established itself as a powerful global force. It's no longer dependent on any one country...It has its own energy, and it's a force that we all believe in as a platform," he said.

US President Donald Trump, on November 7, stated that the United States will not be part of the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, calling it "a total disgrace."

"Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the post also reads. "I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!"

In May, the White House told federal agencies to stop work with the G20 summit, scheduled for November 22-23. Trump indicated at the time that the US would not participate, The Hill reported.

