US special envoy discusses recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan with Swedish officials

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met Swedish officials Niclas Kvarnstron and discussed the recent attacks on civilians in the troubled country.

"Met Niclas Kvarnstrom, Andreas von Uexkull & their colleagues yesterday to discuss the humanitarian response, rights of all Afghans, recent attacks on civilians, & the economic situation in detail. Grateful for Sweden's partnership, expertise, & robust commitment to the Afghan people," West tweeted.

Recently, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had expressed concerns over the series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violation" in Afghanistan.

"In one week alone, more than 50 girls and boys have lost their lives in a series of heinous grave rights violations in Afghanistan," Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director for Global Communication and Advocacy, was quoted by Tolo News as saying.

The UN agency also highlighted the delay in reopening of schools for girl students in Afghanistan saying, "It's been one month since Afghanistan's de facto authorities barred teenage girls from returning to school."The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had barred girls from attending school over grade six after issuing a decree last month.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Education said that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future.

( With inputs from ANI )

