Moscow, April 15 Washington has spent more than $350 million "in recent years alone" on projects of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU), including on military biological programs, the Russian military has said.

The STCU distributed grants for research in the interests of the Pentagon, including in the field of biological weapons, said Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, on Thursday.

From 2014 to 2022, the STCU implemented more than 500 research projects in some post-Soviet countries, he added.

He said many of them were aimed at studying potential agents of biological weapons and pathogens of economically significant infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor