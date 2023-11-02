US State Secretary Antony Blinken meets Saudi Minister of Defence, reaffirms strategic partnership

Washington DC [US], November 2 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Saudi Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, reaffirmed US-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership, commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, and the importance of preventing further spread of the conflict.

"Saudi Defense Minister @kbsalsaud and I met yesterday to reaffirm the U.S.-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership, our commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, and the importance of preventing further spread of the conflict," the US State Secretary wrote on 'X' on Thursday.

The Saudi Defence Minister meanwhile said: "Met with @SecBlinken to review our close and strategic relations, as well as the efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. We also explored aspects of cooperation to achieve our shared vision of promoting security and stability, both in the region and the world."

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defence Minister also met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and discussed India-Saudi Arabia's joint efforts in promoting global peace and shared vision to advance security and stability.

The Saudi Defence Minister visited the White House for talks with officials in US President Joe Biden's administration.

The meeting came amid fears that the Israel-Hamas war could expand into a regional war.

The Saudis said that "any ground operation by Israel would threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians and result in inhumane dangers," according to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, The Times of Israel reported.

In the weeks before the war, Saudi Arabia had spoken of progress in US-led diplomacy to normalise relations with Israel.

Earlier, in a phone call, Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to eventually "build on" the US-brokered negotiations that had been underway to normalise Israel-Saudi ties.

