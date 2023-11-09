US State Secy Blinken reiterates key elements for diplomatic efforts to ensure "this crisis never happens again"

Washington, DC [US], November 9 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the only way to ensure that this crisis never happens again is to begin setting the conditions for durable peace and security and to frame diplomatic efforts.

The US stressed that these key elements should include no forced displacements of Palestinians from Gaza, stressing, "not now, not after the war."

Additionally, he said that Gaza should not be used as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks.

"No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza," he added.

Blinken further said that it should be ensured that no terrorist threats can emanate from the West Bank, adding, "We must also work on the affirmative elements to get to a sustained peace. These must include the Palestinian people's voices and aspirations at the centre of post-crisis governance in Gaza."

Moreover, he emphasized that it must include a sustained mechanism for reconstruction in Gaza and a pathway for Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in their own states.

"It must include Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian authority and it must include a sustained mechanism for reconstruction in Gaza and a pathway to Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in states of their own with equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity and dignity," he said.

Mewanwhile, The Israel Defence Force (IDF) posted a video of an IDF official on X, stating why people should be angry at what's happening in Gaza.

They shared a video clip of the Political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in which he said, "The blood of the children, women and elderly, we are the ones who need this blood so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit."

The IDF spokespersons stressed that anger at Israel is Hamas's secret weapon.

"Anger at Israel is Hamas's secret weapon. This anger fuels them, legitimizes them, and funds them to continue attacking us and to terrorize Jews around the world," she said, adding that, that's why Hamas is doing everything they can to ensure that civilians in Gaza die in the war that Hamas dragged us into.

"That's why, Hamas uses ambulances and why they put their headquarters under hospitals, and why they put their headquarters under hospitals. That's why Hamas prevents people from evacuating a warzone," she said.

Hamas is doing everything they can, in every possible way to ensure civilians in Gaza die, just so that they can blame it on Israel, the IDF posted.

The IDF official further highlighted that everything Israel is doing in Gaza now is to dismantle Hamas.

"We have to make sure there are no rockets left to fire at us, no tunnels left to infiltrate our homes," she added.

Additionally, she shared another video clip of Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad, where he said that October 7 is just the first time and there will be a second, third and fourth because we (Hamas) have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight.

"We have to make sure that October 7 is the last tragedy that any of us ever have to live through or not live through, because if we don't, Hamas will never stop," she emphasized.

