US State Secy Blinken speaks to Turkish, Chinese, Saudi counterparts on avoiding escalation in Middle East

Washington, DC [US], April 12 : Amid speculations of Iran's retaliation to the Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke to his Turkish, Chinese and Saudi counterparts in the last 24 hours, making clear that escalation in the Middle East is not in anyone's interest, Al Jazeera reported citing the US State Department.

At the daily news briefing, US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said Washington continues to be concerned about the risk of escalation in the region, specifically after threats made by Iran towards Israel.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, too, said he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart and made it clear that "Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict."

"Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict. I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence. Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks," the British Foreign Minister posted from his X handle.

Vowing to strictly respond to any attack by Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant dialled US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and discussed preparations for the "possibility of a direct attack from Iran", Al Jazeera reported.

"The security cooperation between Israel and the USA is powerful and unquestionable," Gallant posted on X, echoing the words of Biden on Wednesday that the US' "commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad".

Earlier, US President Joe Biden stressed his country's 'ironclad' support for Israel after Iran vowed to retaliate in the wake of the deadly air strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said at a White House press conference alongside visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Wednesday.

According to Times of Israel, Biden stated that in their earlier Oval Office meeting, the two of them "addressed the Iranian threat, as they threaten to launch a significant attack on Israel".

Iran blamed Israel for the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus, which killed senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranian government has since vowed a response.

