US: Telangana delegation pitch Hyderabad strongly for diaspora investments at Dallas IT Serve Alliance meet

California [US], August 9 : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who is in the US currently, pitched Hyderabad strongly for diaspora investments at the Dallas IT Serve Alliance meet.

Telangana's IT minister Sridhar Babu was also present at the event.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of IT Serve Alliance here, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the US, Revanth Reddy and D Sridhar Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in any of the plethora of projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.

"Hyderabad made you the best in the world, now you help us to make Hyderabad the world's best," the Telangana CM told Indian Tech Diaspora.

The alliance, often dubbed as the "voice of all prestigious IT companies functioning with similar interests across the US", welcomed the Chief Minister for their annual flagship event in Vegas later this year, a platform on which several world leaders, including former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former secretary Hillary Clinton and, icons like Steve Forbes have held stage, the official press release of Telangana CMO read.

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth said, "We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join in making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are investing in the future."

Minister Sridhar Babu explained how the Future City, an extension of Metro, and the River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade.

"It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes."

He also elaborately explained how the focus was on balance, which has prompted a huge push for service sector growth in Tier-II towns on the one hand, and a platform being created for augmenting the economy through fill-up to manufacturing.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared a vision to transform Telangana into a US $1 trillion within a decade. Let us all work to achieve it," Sridhar Babu added.

