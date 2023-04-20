US to deploy additional capabilities for evacuation of embassy officials from Sudan: Pentagon

Washington [US], April 20 : The United States is moving additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and facilitating the evacuation of US Embassy personnel from Sudan, the US Department of Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Phil Ventura said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense, through US Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies," the US Department of Defence spokesperson Lt Col Phil Ventura said in a statement.

Lt Col Ventura further said, "As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it. As a matter of policy and security, we do not speculate on potential future operations."

The fighting in Khartoum continued for a sixth day as the second attempt at a ceasefire broke down. The 24-hour ceasefire was supposed to begin at 6 pm local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported. However, eyewitnesses said that fighting continued on Wednesday.

Warring generals in Sudan have rejected negotiations with each other. More than 300 people, including many civilians, have been killed as fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has continued for a sixth day in Sudan, as per the Al Jazeera report. People have been fleeing Khartoum, hoping to reach safer regions.

On April 18, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Armed Forces' Commander General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, calling for the ceasefire to permit the delivery of humtarian assistance, the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately today with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, and underscored the urgency of reaching a ceasefire to permit the delivery of humtarian assistance to those affected by the fighting, the reunification of Sudanese families, and allow the international community in Khartoum to make sure its presence is secure," Vedant Patel said.

"The Secretary expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting, and stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humtarian workers," he added.

