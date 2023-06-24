US to stay 'in close coordination' with allies amid Russia crisis

Washington DC [US], June 24 : United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the Foreign Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the EU, saying they will stay 'in close coordination' amid the Russia crisis.

In a statement, a State Department spokesperson on Saturday said, "Secretary Blinken spoke today with Foreign Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia."

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," she added.

This statement came after the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a Telegram post, announced that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into southern Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military.

He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. "But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said, adding, "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

As the Wagner troops were said to be driving into the Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said that border guards greeted his mercenaries, reported ABC News.

He said young conscripts at checkpoints stood back and offered no resistance, adding that his forces "aren't fighting against children."

After Prigozhin's statement, Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation said that the "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group is a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish those who were on the "path of treason" or anyone who takes up arms against the Russian military.

In the latest development of the case, Prigozhin said that the Russian President is "deeply mistaken" and the group is a patriot, the Washington Post reported.

In an audio message posted by his press service, Prigozhin said on Saturday, "Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president is deeply mistaken".

Calling Russia, a country of "corruption, deceit and bureaucracy", he said that the group will continue to fight."

We are patriots of our motherland, we have been fighting and continue to fight, all Wagner fighters and no one plans to go and confess at the request of the president, the FSB [Federal Security Service] or anyone else, because we do not want the country to continue to live in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy," the Post quoted Prigozhin.

