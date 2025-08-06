US transportation secretary proposes new rule to advance drone technology

Los Angeles, Aug 6 US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled a proposed new rule aimed at advancing drone innovation and accelerating the integration of unmanned aircraft systems into national airspace.

The proposal, known as the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) rule, would eliminate the current requirement for operators to obtain individual waivers or exemptions for BVLOS drone operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the US Department of Transportation, the rule would significantly expand drone applications in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, energy, filmmaking, and the delivery of goods, including life-saving medical supplies.

"From drones delivering medicine to unmanned aircraft surveying crops, this technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with the world," said Duffy in a statement.

Duffy said the new rule would reform outdated regulations that have been holding innovators back, while also enhancing safety in American skies.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the changes would transform how the country monitors infrastructure, delivers critical supplies, advances precision agriculture, and speeds up emergency response, according to a press release of the Department of Transportation.

The proposal also outlines new requirements for manufacturers, operators and drone traffic-management services to ensure BVLOS drones are safely separated from each other and from manned aircraft.

