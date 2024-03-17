US: Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he is not elected President

Washington, DC [US], March 17 : Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of a 'bloodbath' in the country if he does not get elected in the polls set to be held later this year, Politico reported.

Addressing a rally near Ohio's Dayton, Trump said, "Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. That's going to be the least of it." He said, "It's going to be a bloodbath for the country."

It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry. Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected, Politico reported.

Trump often showcases a dark image of the nation to present his case against US President Joe Biden ahead of the presidential elections that are likely to be held in November. He frequently uses increasingly heightened rhetoric while speaking about the felony charges that he faces in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

During his campaign events, Trump frequently brings up the events of January 6, as he still denounces the 2020 elections that he lost. As he often does, the former US President opened the rally on Saturday with a recording of January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem, Politico reported.

Saluting the crowd, the former US President announced he would issue pardons for Trump supporting 'hostages' on the first day of his presidency. Referring to the people imprisoned in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots as hostages, Trump, in his opening remarks, said, "You see the spirit from the hostages. And that's what they are hostages."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his speeches, continued to bring up the events of January 6, saying the result of the November election matters for the fate of democracy. The attack continues to remain a political danger for Republicans and Trump's campaign.

Meanwhile, former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse Trump in 2024, the report said. On January 6, Trump supporters at the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged after the former made him a target for his refusal to help in efforts to overturn the US Presidential election in 2020.

"Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign," Pence told Fox News.

Pence explained his stance during an appearance on Fox News, expressing concern over the disparity between Trump's current agenda and the conservative principles they upheld during their four years in office. This statement marked a significant departure from his previous alignment with his former running mate and the president he served alongside.

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, setting up a rematch with each other, according to CNN.

Trump clinched the Republican nomination for President on Wednesday morning, while Biden secured the Democratic nod.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor