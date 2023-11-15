US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on Hamas-affiliated individuals, entities

Washington, DC [US], November 15 : Taking coordinated action along with the United Kingdom against the Hamas entities following their October 7 attack on Israel, the United States Department of Treasury has imposed a third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals.

This action identifies important Hamas figures as well as the channels by which Iran backs Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas.

The UK is also coordinating today's designations in an effort to safeguard the global financial system from potential misuse by Hamas and others who support them.

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, according to an official press release of US Department of Treasury.

"Hamas's actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners, we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts," she added.

According to US Treasury release, Hamas has been empowered primarily through Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Iranian support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has enabled Hamas's and PIJ's terrorist activities to include the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance and the furnishing of both weapons and operational training," the release read.

"Nasser Abu Sharif serves as the PIJ representative to Iran, the group's primary financier. Iran's IRGC has trained PIJ fighters to build and develop missiles in Gaza," it added.

The key Hamas officials that the US release mentions include senior member and co-founder of Hamas, Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar (Zahhar). He has worked closely with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the organisation, and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT).

"Additionally, Mu'ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hamas," the release read.

All of the above-described designated individuals' property and interests in property that are in the country or under the custody or control of Americans are blocked as a result of today's decision and need to be reported to OFAC.

Any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

"In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person," the US Treasury release stated.

Treasury will not stop providing funds to terrorists and other bad actors, but it will continue to facilitate the flow of legal humanitarian aid that meets the fundamental needs of disadvantaged communities.

