US Vice President Kamala Harris Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Urges Israel to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis

US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza. People in Gaza are dying of starvation. The situation there is said to be very appalling and against our humanity. According to the news agency, Kamala Harris asked Israel to take adequate steps to reduce the humanitarian devastation in Gaza. He also held Israel responsible for this.

Kamala Harris said people in Gaza are dying of starvation. The situation is inhumane and our humanity dictates that we should work for the people. The Israeli government should come forward to help and do more to speed this up. called for a ceasefire and asked Hamas to release all hostages in return. .

Israel should open its borders and not impose unnecessary restrictions on aid delivery. He also said that Israel should not target personnel and convoys providing humanitarian aid. Israel must work to restore basic services and increase order so that those who need more food, water and fuel can reach them. The US delivered its first aid to Gaza on Saturday.

Harris is expected to meet with Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday, where she may deliver a direct message to Benny Gantz. Israel boycotted Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas rejected demands for a full list of names of hostages still held, according to an Israeli newspaper.