US vows to redouble efforts for global response, vaccination ahead of 2nd COVID-19 Summit

On May 12, world leaders will gather to consider crucial next steps in the global COVID-19 response and the US has vowed to redouble its efforts for a global response, vaccination ahead of the 2nd COVID-19 summit which will be held virtually.

The co-hosts of the Second Global COVID-19 Summit are US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal which are bringing together governments from across the globe to make concrete commitments to vaccinate the world, save lives now and build better health security.

Together, the Summit will redouble our efforts made at the first COVID Summit and will focus on four key objectives - recommitting intensity to global response; vaccinating the world; protecting the most vulnerable and preventing future catastrophes, read a White House statement.

Other countries to participate in the virtual summit are - South Africa; Canada; Japan; India; Colombia; Republic of Korea; Italy; New Zealand; European Commission; Spain, Nigeria; Norway; Palau; Tanzania; Rwanda.

Other partners, non-governmental organizations, and private sector companies have made financial or policy commitments. Some of those will include; Wellcome; Google; FIND, the global alliance for diagnostics; Rotary International; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; Clinton Health Access Initiative; Open Society Foundations; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance; and the Mastercard Foundation.

In addition, international and regional organizations will participate, such as the World Health Organization, World Bank Group; the World Trade Organization; the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention; and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, added the statement.

President Biden and fellow heads of state from the co-host nations will kick off the Summit with remarks on how fighting COVID-19 must remain an international priority.

The Summit will then feature three sessions focused on getting shots in arms, expanding access to tests and treatments, and advancing health security and preventing future catastrophes.

Ahead of the Summit, the US called on the leaders of governments, civil society, businesses, and philanthropies to make significant new commitments, said the statement.

To date, President has committed to sharing 1.2 billion doses of safe, effective vaccines with the world, and the US has made good on that commitment.

The US has shipped over 530 million doses of vaccine to 115 countries around the world, over four times more than our next closest donor. And the US has sent them for free with no strings attached, added the statement.

The US and the co-host nations look forward to another successful Summit to accelerate the international response to combat COVID-19 and to advance global pandemic preparedness.

( With inputs from ANI )

