US warns China-Solomon Islands security deal can be destabilising

The United States has expressed concern over the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying this agreement will open the door for the deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation.

"We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told a press briefing.

"Obviously we are concerned about this," he added.

This comes a few days after US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele about plans to reopen the US Embassy in Honiara and what US officials described as "joint efforts to broaden and deepen engagement" between the two countries.

The concern comes as the island country could become China's military foothold in the South Pacific. The US had closed its embassy in the Soloman Islands in 1993. In 2019, the Solomon Islands cut its diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established relations with China.

Australia and New Zealand raised their concerns regarding the security deal between the Solomon Islands and China as it will allow the People's Liberation Army presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Experts say that China's increased military activity and influence in the Indo-Pacific could destabilize the region as the island could also be used as a stopover for China's troops for tactical replenishments.

Australia also said that China has intentions to build a naval base in the Solomon Islands to intimidate the continent, Washington Times reported.

Concerns over military activity from China in the Solomon Islands were further echoed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she said that she saw very little need for China's military presence in the Pacific region and urged leaders of island nations to not look beyond their Pacific family for military and security support.

China was interested in increasing its military numbers and influence in the Solomon Islands, and as per the terms of this agreement, they would be able to send police or armed forces, Washington Times reported.

Earlier this month, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said his country would not invite China to establish a military base. Even China denied it seeks a military foothold there.

"Despite the Solomon Islands government's comments, the broad nature of the security agreement leaves open the door for the deployment of PRC military forces to the Solomon Islands," US State Department spokesperson told VOA, referring to China.

"We believe signing such an agreement could increase destabilization within Solomon Islands and will set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," the spokesperson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

