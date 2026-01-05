US weighs embassy reopening as Venezuela risk persists

Washington, Jan 5 The Trump administration is preparing for a possible reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, even as American officials warn that the security situation in Venezuela remains “fluid” and continues to pose severe risks to U.S. citizens.

“As President Trump said, we are making preparations to allow for a reopening should the President make that decision,” a senior State Department official said, underscoring that no final determination has yet been made.

The comments came as the U.S. Embassy in Caracas issued a fresh security warning, urging U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela and to exercise heightened caution if already present.

In a statement, the embassy said Venezuela remains under the highest U.S. Travel Advisory classification due to “severe risks to Americans,” including wrongful detention, crime, civil unrest and limited access to health care.

The embassy noted that no commercial flights are currently operating in or out of Venezuela, further complicating travel and evacuation options for foreign nationals. It also reiterated that the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from Caracas in March 2019 and suspended embassy operations, leaving all consular services — both routine and emergency — unavailable.

“The US government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela,” the embassy said.

U.S. citizens currently in the country were advised to take precautions to ensure their safety, establish multiple communication methods with family and friends outside Venezuela, and enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program to receive security updates.

Those seeking assistance were told to contact the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, which is responsible for Venezuela-related consular matters.

The United States has not operated an embassy in Caracas since 2019, when diplomatic personnel were withdrawn amid a deepening political crisis and deteriorating security conditions.

