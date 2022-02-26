US will continue to provide support to Ukraine against Russian aggression: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said the United States would continue to provide support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer support and condemn reports of mounting civilian deaths, including those of Ukrainian children due to airstrikes and rocket launch systems in and around Kyiv," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

According to the statement, Blinken expressed his outrage at the Kremlin's brutal tactics and underscored continued US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Blinken also emphasized to Foreign Minister Kuleba that the United States would continue to provide support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression," the statement added.

Earlier, Kuleba stated that he had a call with Blinken and discussed the further supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine.

"Another call with my American friend and counterpart @SecBlinken on the need to use all US influence on some hesitant European countries in order to ban Russia from SWIFT. We also discussed further supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

