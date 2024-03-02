US won't be able to achieve ammunition production goals unless Congress passes supplemental funding bill: Report

Washington, DC [US], March 2 : The United States will not be able to achieve its 155-millimeter artillery shell production goals unless Congress passes the supplemental funding bill that's currently stalled in the US House of Representatives, the Voice of America (VOA) reported, citing sources.

As Russia began the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian forces began asking for US stockpiles of 155 mm rounds used in howitzer systems, which the US had provided to Kyiv to help defend its territory and citizens.

To reload the US stockpiles and fulfil Ukraine's demands for shells in Ukraine, the Pentagon has set out to expand American production capacity from 14,000 units per month before Russia's invasion to 100,000 rounds per month in 2025, VOA reported.

A US Defence Department official said, "Without additional supplemental funding, we cannot achieve our goal."

Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen said that the US is currently producing approximately 28,000 155 mm rounds per month, with a ramp-up plan to produce 70,000-80,000 rounds per month by the end of 2024, according to VOA.

However, 155 mm shell production will peak there unless additional funds are provided.

A defence official said that it would not only prevent aid from flowing to Ukraine but would also impact the US's ability to replenish its own stockpiles.

Reportedly, the US and its allies have sent over 2 million rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine to help Kyiv repel Russian forces, as reported by VOA.

According to analysts and former officials, howitzer systems have been among the most effective weapons provided to Ukraine.

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine war has become an artillery duel between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides burning through as many as tens of thousands of rounds each week.

The US Army said that it needs Congress to approve about USD 3 billion more funds specifically for expanding 155 mm artillery round production to quickly replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and Israel, according to the VOA.

It is pertinent to mention that the US began sending artillery rounds to Israel after Hamas's deadly attack on October 7 last year.

Israel vowed to remove Hamas from the Gaza Strip in response to the attack and launched an operation into Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people.

