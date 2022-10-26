'USD 100,000 OMG!' an initiative to create innovative properties selects five Indians

Five Indians were able to make the cut in a recently held initiative called '$10,000,000 OMG!' by Airbnb where the applicants were asked to present ideas for creating a place unlike any other that pushes all the limits to give an exclusive experience to guests.

While the initiative saw a huge influx of applicants, the winners will receive a huge amount of $100.000 for bringing their visions to life, Dhruv S wrote in a report published in Grazia.

The five Indians who were able to make the cut in the initiative are Arun M, Pewly D, Milind S, Rajan E and Ankur A.

Arun M. came up with the idea of 'Himalayan Fruit-Shaped Bedrooms' in Himachal Pradesh's Makkumath. He gave the idea of a Kafal (Myrica esculenta)-shaped bedroom at a height of 6900 feet from the sea level.

"The idea of this space is to pay a tribute to the mysterious and sustainable life and culture of the Himalayas," Arun was quoted as saying by Gazia while talking about his idea.

The second Indian on the list namely architect Pewly D. went for 'Sustainable and Habitable Giant Molar Tooth'. While presenting the idea that real and fantasy lives are one and the same, he presented a tooth-shaped setting in a small forest in the heart of Tripura featuring organic shapes and highlighting sustainability.

"I'm a nature-inspired architect and children's book author, who's always aspired to bridge the gap between architecture in fantasy worlds and real life," Pewly was quoted as saying by Gazia.

The third Indian to win the award is Milind S. for his 'Sprout House Farm Stay' in Maharashtra. He has prepared a calm-hued sprout-inspired structure at the banks of the Krishna river, next to a flourishing biodiversity spot of Maharashtra.

"The goal is to get more farmers to use organic farming methods, to consider operating a farm-stay as one of their other consistent revenue streams, and get more people to live an organic lifestyle," Milind was quoted as saying by Gazia.

The fourth Indian on the list Rajan E. has given the idea of the Mango Mansion in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. According to his idea, the mango-tastic mansion will be surrounded by mango trees of various varieties, providing the visitor with a unique view and fragrance.

The fifth and final name to make the cut is Ankur A. who presented the idea of an Invisible Farmhouse in Delhi. It consists of a property with all glass for the external walls, giving the feeling of living in an invisible building.

Ankur while talking about his idea said "The invisible house will be a place that encourages reconciling with nature by completely dissolving within the orchard," Dhruv was quoted as saying by Gazia.

( With inputs from ANI )

