USIBC chief Atul Keshap extends greetings to PM Modi on 75th birthday

Washington DC [US], September 17 : United States India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In a post X, Keshap wrote, "Happy 75th Birthday greetings to Honorable @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji from all of us @USIBC."

He also shared a video message in which he conveyed warm wishes on behalf of the organisation.

"All of us at the United States India Business Council convey our friendliest, most respectful greetings to the Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi Ji, on his 75th birthday," Keshap said.

Keshap's greetings came alongside wishes from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who on Wednesday extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership and vision for India.

In a post on X, Luxon wrote, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

Luxon also posted a video message in which he personally conveyed his greetings.

In his message, he said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

The New Zealand Prime Minister also highlighted his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "I'm really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek," he said.

Recalling his visit to India earlier this year, Luxon expressed hope of welcoming Modi to New Zealand. "I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday," he added.

Luxon's greetings came on a day when US President Donald Trump also reached out to Prime Minister Modi, extending birthday wishes through a phone call and expressing gratitude for India's support on efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job." "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Following the call, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

