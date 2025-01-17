USISPF Board hosts US NSA Jake Sullivan for exclusive briefing on India-US Partnership

Washington DC [US], January 17 : The US National Security Advisor (NSA), Jake Sullivan addressed the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on his recent visit to India, as per an official statement by the USISPF.

Sullivan briefed the Board on the productive dialogue he had with Prime Minister Modi, his counterpart, the Indian NSA, Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Sullivan touched on the comprehensive India-US partnership and the landmark initiatives launched during the Biden Administration, and how he prioritized an India visit in his limited time in the new year.

NSA Sullivan underscored a broad array of initiatives spanning defense, technology, cyber and maritime security, and economic collaboration to enhance mutual interests and contribute to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the press statement noted.

Sullivan's leadership has been particularly pivotal in strengthening the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched in 2022 at the direction of the US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. Under iCET, the defense partnership continues to strengthen, with the launch of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), which further expands defense synergy with the private sector, VCs, and defense innovation ecosystems, as per the press statement.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, remarked, "Jake Sullivan has been a champion in charting the course for robust US-India relations. His leadership and collaborative spirit have propelled significant advancementsfrom iCET initiatives to joint endeavors in technology and defense cooperation. He's been a fine ambassador to the relationship and has fructified the partnership to the apex it is presently at. We extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment to deepening our strategic ties and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

During the discussion, Sullivan underscored the Administration is leaving the India-US relationship in a very strong position and emphasized that the incoming team has an opportunity to continue work on this important agenda.

The Board thanked Sullivan for his time in office and for strengthening the cooperation between the United States and India.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the India-US partnership in Washington DC., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States, the press statement described.

