USISPF welcomes Kelly Mahon Tullier of Visa to Board of Directors

Washington, DC [US], August 21 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has announced that Kelly Mahon Tullier of Visa has joined the Board of USISPF.

In her role at Visa, Tullier serves as the Vice Chair, Chief People, and Corporate Affairs Officer.

She leads Visa's people, communications, and government engagement, with a portfolio overseeing inclusive impact and sustainability, transformation, and corporate services functions, including real estate, aviation, security, and global events, according to USISPF press release.

She is responsible for fostering a company culture that prioritises impact, growth, and inclusivity to attract and retain top talent, creating a safe and engaging environment, and advancing Visa's advocacy and external reputational initiatives.

In a press release, the USISPF said, "The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is thrilled to welcome Kelly Mahon Tullier of Visa to the Board of Directors."

USISPF Chairman John Chambers said that Kelly Mahon Tullier's perspective will be invaluable as India continues to invest in top tech talent to digitise its financial systems.

John Chambers said, "India's digital banking revolution has been one of the most transformative efforts the country has undergone, driving economic growth and fostering a more inclusive experience for its citizens. As India continues to invest in top tech talent to digitize its financial systems, Kelly's perspective on the USISPF Board will be invaluable."

"I look forward to seeing how her knowledge and experience will help support not only the country's ambitions in this industry but also the larger goal of building digital corridors of trust and economic opportunity between the US and India," he added.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said that he is thrilled to welcome Kelly Mahon Tullier to the USISPF Board of Directors.

Mukesh Aghi said, "India has grown into one of the most alluring markets for fintech and payments companies. Visa has been a household name in India for decades. The ubiquity of digital payments in the smallest and most obscure corners of the country signals that this is India's techade. Kelly's experience, expertise, and leadership at Visa will be invaluable in USISPF's work in helping policymakers grow India's digital economy and increase digital trade between the United States and India."

Kelly Mahon Tullier said that she is "honoured" to join the USISPF Board. She stated, "I am honored to join the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), an influential organization dedicated to strengthening business relationships between the US and India."

Stressing that Visa supports work of USISPF, Tullier said, "Visa strongly supports the work of USISPF as we seek to build on our over 40 years of allyship in our shared goals of advancing India's innovative payments landscape and making the digital economy accessible to all," said Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa."

Previously, Mahon Tullier served as General Counsel, leading the legal and compliance function for the payments company. In 2021, she expanded her role to take on the additional responsibilities of stewarding communications, corporate services, and people organisations, and more recently, government engagement, inclusive impact and sustainability, and transformation.

