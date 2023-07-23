U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

Los Angeles, July 23 The 'Star Trek' universe is reaching its end as 'Star Trek Discovery', which is set to launch its fifth and final season in 2024, has released its trailer, and it is filled to the brim with action and space travel as the U.S.S Discovery faces off against an ancient evil. The clip was first unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con and was also officially released at Star Trek's website.

Travelling at warp speed, the new clip features Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) pursuing Moll (Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis) by holding onto their starship. She then gets aided by Captain Rayner, who locks in a tractor beam, in the intense high-octane sequence, with Burnham getting just enough time to get out before her warp protection disintegrates.

The spacefarers and explorers have to become fighters now, particularly as the ancient evil has risen once again which was hidden for several centuries for sinister purposes not yet known.

But there are others on the hunt as well, dangerous new foes who are ruthless and without mercy. Motivated by desperation and their own ugly motivations, they want to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it, no matter how much blood they have to spill.

Apart from dangerous hunters on their tail, there is also the matter of emotional conflicts as Burnham and Rayman don’t really see eye to eye and have their own methods of dealing with things, but circumstances have now forced them to work together.

The Comic Con concluded with a trailer for the upcoming musical episode of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' which is currently streaming its second season.

In addition to Martin-Green, Jones, and Rennie, 'Star Trek: Discovery Season 5' cast members include Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio.

The sci-fi series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and is streaming on Paramount+.

