Uyghurs in Turkey commemorate Baren revolution against Chinese atrocities

Istanbul [Turkey], April 6 : Uyghur activists gathered near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul on April 5 to protest against the atrocities perpetrated by China in East Turkistan on the 33rd anniversary of the Baren revolution.

Uyghur activists held protests near the Chinese Consulate despite the rains.

Uyghurs around the world mark April 5 to honour those who were killed while opposing the Chinese regime and military during the Baren uprising in Akto County, Kizilsu Kirghiz prefecture on April 5, 1990.

The protest began at around 11 am (local time) with the recital of Qurc verses. Around 120 Uyghur men and women joined the protest which was addressed by local Uyghur leader Abdullahad Udun, General Secretary of East Turkestan Human Right Watch (ETHR) and activist Omer Qarim. The protesters raised slogans against the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party and displayed banners highlighting the Chinese atrocities.

Abdullahad Udun released a press statement condemning Chinese brutalities that have killed thousands of innocent Uyghurs. Udun said that China has perpetrated genocide in East Turkistan and the world has been watching as spectators. East Turkistan is known as Xinjiang in China. He urged Turkey and the Islamic world to take steps to prevent the forced genocide of Uyghurs being perpetrated by China in East Turkistan.

Omer Qarim from the East Turkestan Scholars Union urged the Islamic world to pledge an end to the enslavement of Uyghurs in East Turkistan. Turkey is home to one of the largest Uyghur diaspora in exile. Uyghurs in Istanbul have consistently held protests against Chinese atrocities and questioned the Chinese state about the whereabouts of their missing family members.

Meanwhile, protests and conferences were held in different parts of Bangladesh to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Baren Revolution in East Turkistan, which is known as Xinjiang in China.

Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan (BKA) orgzed a conference presided over by its leader Shaheed Zaidin Yusuf in Dhaka. During the meeting, attendees condemned China for its illegal occupation of East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and for committing atrocities on innocent Uyghur Muslims.

Later, a protest was held to highlight the issue of settling Han Chinese in East Turkistan to reduce the Uyghur populace. The protestors warned the Chinese government to stop such moves.BKA extended its support to the people of East Turkistan for their freedom from illegal Chinese occupation and urged the international community to come forward and support the cause of Uyghur Muslims.

Bangladesh Mohajir Welfare and Development Committee (BMWDC) also orgzed protest demonstrations and human chains near Dhaka University. Some 200 protestors distributed leaflets highlighting atrocities committed against the Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government. The BMWDC members also submitted a memorandum to the China embassy.

