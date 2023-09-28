Uzbekistan: At least one person killed, 162 people injured in warehouse explosion in Tashkent 

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 28 : At least one person was killed and 162 people were injured in a warehouse explosion in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Thursday morning (local time), CNN reported citing officials.

In an update, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Emergencies said that the situation at the site of the warehouse explosion in Tashkent is "under control" as emergency workers continue to make efforts to fully extinguish a fire that was caused due to the explosion.

A teenager, aged 16 or 17, died at the site of the incident, according to Uzbekistan's Health Ministry. The ministry further said 24 of the people injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, CNN reported.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Emergencies in a statement said, "From the first minutes, the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been working at the scene of the incident, and the forces and resources of specialized organizations have been involved." It further said that the fire was contained at 5:02 am (local time) on Thursday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan said that a fire erupted in one of the warehouses in Sergeli district after the facility was struck by lightning, CNN reported citing Russian news agency TASS. According to the ministry, the warehouse was owned by Inter Logistics LLC, CNN reported citing TASS.

