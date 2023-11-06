VA TECH WABAG logs Rs 54.1 crore PAT for Q2

Chennai, Nov 6 Water technology major VA TECH WABAG Ltd closed the second quarter of FY24 with a higher standalone net profit of Rs 54.1 crore.

According to the company, for the period under review, it earned an operational revenue of Rs 604.1 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 573 crore) and a net profit of Rs 54.1 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 34 crore).

Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director said: "We continued to deliver profitable growth this quarter as well with our persistent focus on industrial, international and multilateral funded projects."

"Our order book position of over Rs 120 billion with a healthy mix of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and O&M (operation and maintenance), provides strong visibility of our future revenues, robust cash-flows and strong margin profile going forward," Mittal added.

