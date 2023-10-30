Vardhan Puri said yes to 'Dashmi' immediately after hearing the climax

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actor Vardhan Puri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Dashmi', said that he was sold on the film's climax and gave his nod to the film the moment he heard the climax.

Earlier, the film’s motion poster was launched on the occasion of Dussehra.

The subject is very close to the actor as it has moved him, challenged him and given him the opportunity to prove his mettle and expand his horizons as an actor.

Elaborating on the same, Vardhanshared: "I had received a call from casting director Vicky Sidana regarding 'Dashmi'. He told me that he wants me to get a narration from the director. I loved his confidence in the subject as he told me that post the narration I will definitely say yes to the film. He made me meet the director Shantanu Tambe, and that’s when the ball got rolling."

The actor further mentioned, “When I heard the last 15 minutes of the film, I immediately told Shantanu sir that I do not know anything about the project apart from the climax. But just on the basis of his narration that completely shook me up, I said that I would like to submit to his vision. That moment onwards we started the journey of making this film. It was a heart-wrenching and very emotionally challenging journey.”

Currently, ‘Dashmi’ is in the post production stage and will be released on January 12, 2024.

Excited about his first release of next year, Vardhan, who is the grandson of cinema legend Amrish Puri, said: “ ‘Dashmi’ is going to be my first release of next year followed by other films. It’s a film that has been an emotionally challenging ride and is something which was very difficult to make because it’s based on a true story. I truly believe that the sincerity, honesty and emotional impact of the film are going to be cherished by the audiences in the times to come.”

The actor credits the concept of the film as ‘the real hero’ of Dashmi.

“Kudos to Shantanufor thinking of something so extraordinary and treating it like how a film should be treated when its being made commercially for audiences to enjoy. I am really looking forward to this film and can’t wait for all my audiences, my family and my friends to watch this emotional tale that needs to be told,” he added.

