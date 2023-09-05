Varun Sharma pens emotional note for ‘Fukrey’ that began-it-all for him

Mumbai, Sep 5 Ahead of the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Fukrey 3', actor Varun Sharma, who plays the loveable and goofy Choocha in the franchise, penned a note for the movie which helped him reach where he is today.

Over the years, he has consistently delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Dilwale', 'Fukrey Returns', and 'Chhichhore', among others.

His journey from the laughter-filled lanes of 'Fukrey' to becoming a bonafide comedy star is one to reckon.

For the trailer launch, the makers have recreated the visual of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma on horses from the original film and the audiences are lapping it up for the recall value it has.

Talking about the film's third part, he posted an emotional note.

The actor wrote: “It’s been 10 Years to Fukrey and today marks the Special Day where we bring you the Trailer of our 3rd Installment.”

“Teary Eyed and with a lot of love in my heart heading out for the Trailer Launch! Thank you for Giving us so much Love Thank you for Making Fukrey Yours Thank you for making us a Part of your Family!”

Varun said: “Truly feel Grateful for all the love and acceptance you have given us. Bhai mera na ik Sapna hai Jab humara Collage ka pehla din hoga na dono bhai Ghode pe jayenge college tu safed pe mai kaale pe dono ne kala chashma lal Shirt kali Pant and Kaale jhoothe pehne honge!! Bhai Ladkiyan maar mitengi hum dono pe.

“This was my dream in 2013 for Fukrey and what better way to enter and unveil the Trailer of Fukrey 3 in the same Manner in 2023! Toh Ho jao tyaar aa rahe hai Fukrey aapke Yaar Bas Trailer aa raha hai Thodi hi dair mai.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor