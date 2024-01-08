Varun Sood juggles workouts, long shoots & strict diet for ‘Karmma Calling’

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actor Varun Sood has shared insights into the rigorous physical preparation he underwent for his role in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, and revealed the challenges of balancing intense workout sessions, long shooting hours, and maintaining a disciplined diet to achieve a unique on-screen persona.

Varun who plays Ahaan Kothari, has spilled the beans on his fitness routine and diet regime.

Talking about the same, he said: “For Ahaan, I had to take my workout regime to a different level altogether because I just wanted to be on camera in an avatar where no one has seen me before. It was quite intense to manage both my workouts and the shoot on the same days, there were times where I was shooting for 12-15 hours, and I still had to make time for two hours of gym everyday.”

“About the diet, I was barely eating any carbs, barely eating any salt and thankfully my foundation in fitness was great so I didn't have to go crazy about it, but just following a discipline in terms of food was the challenging part for me specially while I was shooting,” added Varun.

'Karmma Calling' is a glimpse into the unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Throned in Alibaug, the Kotharis are the centre of this world that revolves around them and Indrani Kothari.

Portraying the powerful character of Indrani is Raveena Tandon.

Produced by R.A.T Films, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

