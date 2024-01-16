Varun Sood reveals playful on-set pranks, fun camaraderie with Namrata Sheth

Mumbai, Jan 16 Actor Varun Sood has opened up on his camaraderie with his 'Karmma Calling' co-star Namrata Sheth, and shared how he used to prank her on the sets of the show, adding it was fun shooting with her.

From sizzling chemistry to heartfelt moments, Varun and Namrata have brought their A-game as they take on their respective roles as Ahaan Kothari and Karma Talwar in the show.

Talking about the same, Varun said: "I think Namrata and I were damn chill on sets. Because we were both mentally prepared that this is going to be one of the biggest shows that we are doing. I think that was the point where we hit it off together."

"On camera, while I was shooting, I was just this nicely behaved man for Namrata, I was this guy with manners who respected everything, spoke very politely. Off camera, I was actually a little bit of a nuisance to her," he shared.

Varun further revealed how he used to prank Namrata on the sets.

"There were times where I threw insects on her, randomly on outdoor shoots. I think I just found out that she wasn't very fond of bugs. I was basically pranking her the most throughout and it was a lot of fun shooting with her," he said.

Varun added: "She is the only person I shot my maximum number of scenes with and it was actually fun, one of my best co-stars out there would be Namrata for sure."

Varun plays the flamboyant character of Ahaan Kothari, who is the prodigal son and an apple of Indrani Kothari’s (played by Raveena Tandon) eye.

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

