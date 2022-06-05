Vedanta Aluminium implements solutions for sustainable growth, green economy

New Delhi, June 5 On the occasion of World Environment Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium believes that business growth and sustainable development are two sides of the same coin.

"Our climate action endeavours saw us reduce our GHG emissions intensity at our largest aluminium smelter by around 12 per cent in FY22 over the previous fiscal, while increasing our production volumes by 20 per cent," said Rahul Sharma, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium.

The company is also India's first to launch low carbon 'green' aluminium, branded Restora, and in the process, became the nation's largest consumer of renewable energy, Sharma said in a note.

Over 2012-21, Vedanta Aluminium reduced its green house gas emissions intensity by 21 per cent while tripling its production.

Testimony to this relentless focus on sustainable development, Vedanta Aluminium ranked 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for aluminium industry in 2021.

"To further step up our ESG performance, we have put in place 11 Communities of Practice to drive our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agendas for Net Zero Carbon by 2050," the note added.

