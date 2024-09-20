Venezuela joins international atomic agency's governing board

Caracas, Sep 20 Venezuela has been designated a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period of 2024-2026.

Venezuela's designation to the board's Latin American and Caribbean regional group took place during the 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan posted on social media Telegram on Thursday.

"Our Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy proudly assumes this role, with the objective of continuing to promote the use of technologies and nuclear energy in favour of peace and human development," Gil said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the candidacy of the South American country was presented in 2022, and since then it has worked to obtain one of the three regional seats, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy will be present in the decision-making of this important IAEA body to contribute to ensuring that the horrors caused by the use of nuclear energy for purposes of war are never repeated and that atoms are used for peace and for life," the ministry added.

Latin America and the Caribbean will be represented by Argentina and Colombia, as well as Venezuela.

