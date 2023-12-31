Venice Takes Action Against Overcrowding: Bans Loudspeakers, Restricts Tourist Groups

Venice, the enchanting city in Italy, is gearing up to enforce a ban on loudspeakers and restrict large tourist groups exceeding 25 individuals. This measure aims to alleviate the impact of mass tourism on the city. The official statement from Venice authorities outlined that these new regulations will come into effect starting June 2024. Additionally, to prevent disturbances and confusion, the use of loudspeakers has also been prohibited.

The canal-laden city, renowned as a tourist hotspot, has been grappling with overwhelming numbers of visitors, prompting the need for action. To maintain a manageable influx, Venice previously authorized a trial imposing a fee of €5 (£4.30; $5.35) for daily visitors, starting in September. This rule is applicable to the city center as well as the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello. In the press release, the city council said that they are aimed to protect residents from nuisance and noise.

The Official responsible for the city's security Elisabetta Pesce, stated that the latest policies are "aimed at improving the management of groups organised in the historic centre". She further added that the ban on loudspeakers and restricting tour groups to less than 25 people will help in sustainable tourism.

The city is only 7.6 sq km (2.7 sq miles) in size, however, it hosted nearly 13 million tourists in 2019, as per the Italian National Statistics Institute. Talking about the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the number of visitors to the city will surpass pre-pandemic levels. In 2023, UNESCO emphasized the need to include the city on a list of world heritage sites at risk, citing the detrimental effects of mass tourism causing irreversible changes and the additional challenges posed by climate change.

Earlier, In 2021, authorities implemented a ban preventing large cruise ships from entering the historic center of Venice via the Giudecca canal, a decision made in response to a vessel collision in the harbor. Critics argue that these ships contribute to pollution and the deterioration of the city's foundations, particularly given its vulnerability to regular flooding.

The historic center, home to iconic landmarks such as Piazza San Marco and the Rialto Bridge, now has fewer than 50,000 permanent residents. During the peak season, there are days when the number of visitors exceeds the local population by more than two to one.