"Very energetic": Consul General of India in Barcelona lauds CM Mohan Yadav's visit

Barcelona [Spain], July 19 : Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, Consul General of India in Barcelona, said that the visit of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was a successful one, and the energy was palpable.

Sundaramurthi, in conversation with ANI, said that the Consulate was working on the deliverables for follow-up on the visit.

"This has been a very fantastic and very energetic visit. CM came right from the hotel, and we went to a place called Submer. It's a data centre, and they're looking at data solutions. Within a few minutes, he was interested in signing an MoU. And of course, we quickly have this checked, and today they signed the MoU. The energy level is high, and there are also discussions with Barcelona, which is the largest event holder in all of Europe. They have a space of 3,00,000 square metres worth of meeting space, the largest in Europe, and Madhya Pradesh is now looking at collaborating with," he said.

He expressed optimism about the minister's energy, as he is scheduled to have over 10 one-on-one meetings. He also gave an example of how quickly CM Yadav signed an MoU with Submer, a company that specialises in data centre cooling technology.

"The level of this team is in a different level, and I'm happy on the behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India to assist them because our consulate is now going to go full hammer and tongs to follow up on this visit because today there are also meetings at more than 12 one to one meetings, major big companies. They had a one-to-one meeting with the honourable minister," Sundaramurthi said.

Sundaramurthi backed Yadav's decision to collaborate with Catalonia, as it is a powerhouse in Spain.

"We are looking to follow up with the deliverables because, as you are aware, Catalonia is the powerhouse of Spain. 40 per cent of the GDP of Spain comes from here, and it is good that Madhya Pradesh is focusing here because this is where we are going to do the business, and I think this will be a good launch pad, and they are connected with the right sectors," he said.

He said that Yadav took a keen interest in the cold storage facilities in Spain and also pointed out the energy levels of the Indian diaspora.

"They saw the cold storage facilities in all the important locations. That is one area the Chief Minister took an interest. I'm very sure this is going to be put into action. It will help us because Spain has a lot of good technologies and smart cities. In conclusion, I say this is already a successful visit. We will look forward to implementing those deliverables, and you saw the energy level with diaspora," he said.

The Consul General further looked forward to more delegation visits ahead after a successful visit by the Madhya Pradesh CM.

"We are looking at more delegations coming ahead. The consulate general will also shortly be moving into a dedicated building. So we are looking forward to a formal inauguration, and this is how we look at the end. We are looking forward to the best days in India, Spain and India-Catalonia relations," he said.

