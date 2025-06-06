"Very open, good interaction": Germany's Konrad Adenauer Stiftung expresses solidarity with all-party delegation

Berlin [Germany], June 6 : Christian Echle, Head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific at the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, has expressed deep shock and solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, he praised India's response to the attack, calling it "well adjusted" and hoped for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict. Echle emphasised that there is a deep solidarity with the Indian people and concern about the potential escalation of violence.

He positively interacted with an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, discussing topics including the Pahalgam terror attack and potential cooperation between India and Germany.

"It was very open and good interaction. We discussed several topics, of course, the recent terrorist attack was a very important and relevant topic. We also talked about the potential for cooperation between India and Germany- how it has grown over the last few years," said Echle.

The delegation's visit is part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, which involved targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was a very open and positive exchange", he remarked.

Speaking about the Pahalgam terror attack, Echle said, "It was a deep shock and devastating to see the way in which the attack (Pahalgam terror attack) was executed. There is a deep solidarity with the Indian people from our side. There was also concern that this would spread into a violent conflict. The response was well adjusted. We hope that we will also find peaceful ways to solve this conflict."

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT,) AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium. Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said they raised strong concerns about terrorism during their visit to Brussels and generals of Pakistan "run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition", which is a "threat" to democracy and humanity.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

