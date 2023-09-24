Vibhav Roy: Bollywood plays an important role in my life

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actor Vibhav Roy, known for featuring in bollywood films such as 'Padmaavat', 'Lashtam Pashtam' and 'Redrum - A Tale of Murder', calls himself a bollywood buff.

The actor said: "Bollywood plays an important role in my life and I'm a huge fan of bollywood. It's not a new love but since then I started understanding things in life.”

Vaibhav added: “For instance the moment any incident happens in my life, for such there will be a bollywood reference back of my mind and will connect it with one or the other bollywood scenes. When I'm around my friends, I enjoy sharing it, else I keep that in my mind, to myself."

The actor, who has played a Hero in many TV serials like 'Gustakh Dil', 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan', 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' among others, feels Bollywood understands the value of an art and has given the due credit to an artist.

Vaibhav said: "We hold remarkable examples of Indian cinema art, from posters to photo cards, booklets and hand-painted hoardings. Bollywood always respected the art be it in any form of acting, directing, dance, painting, writing, singing, etc and given the due credit to an artist."

“Bollywood has helped our society to learn many things and helped coming out of the old school thought process only after watching bollywood films. We can easily explore the historical, political and cultural changes in India, as seen through the lens of the Bollywood film industry," the actor added.

Vibhav has also acted in web series like 'TVF - The Making of a Star Son', 'Fuh se Fantasy' and 'Hello Mini'

