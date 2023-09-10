Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulates Bharat for successful conclusion of G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday congratulated Bharat for the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit and said the historic summit would be remembered for "forging consensus among world leaders" to address common problems faced by humanity at large.

“Congratulations Bharat, visionary leadership and the entire team for meticulous execution and successful conclusion of G20 Summit in New Delhi," the Vice President wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter on Sunday.

“The historic summit, inspired by our civilizational ethos, would ever be remembered for forging consensus among world leaders on the urgent need to address common problems faced by humanity at large,” he further wrote.

He said the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a comprehensive document, lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, embracing the essence and spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-“One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit here and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty to see how faster progress can be achieved on these,” PM Modi said.

"I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this summit, in that virtual session. I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of the G20 Summit," he added.

Before declaring that the summit had ended, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I congratulate the Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said.

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva handed over saplings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the summit.

The G20 leaders visited Rajghat on Sunday morning to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

