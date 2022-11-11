Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar & his wife arrive in Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived today at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. During his three-day visit, Dhankhar is due to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat arrives in Phnom Penh. The 3-day visit will see the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, East Asia Summit, as well as significant bilateral exchanges with Cambodia and others." Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife were received by Cambodia's Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth and Dr Devyani Uttam Khobragade, ambassador of India.

Vice President Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs. Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year. Cambodia is the current Chair of ASEAN and is hosting these events. On November 13, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the 17th East Asia Summit.

The 17th East Asia Summit comprises the ten ASEAN member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

During the visit, Jagdeep Dhankhar will hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian leadership. On the sidelines of the summits, Dhankhar will hold a bilateral meeting with leaders from other nations. While returning from Phnom Penh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Siem Reap to analyse the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor