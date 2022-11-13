Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar participates in 17th East Asia Summit in Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday participated in the 17th East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived on a three-day visit to Cambodia on November 11.

Jagdeep Dhankhar also met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 17th East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is pertinent to note that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend East Asia Summit. He is not certain to attend the G20 leaders' summit scheduled to be held next week, despite receiving an invitation from host Indonesia.

Notably, East Asia Summit comprises ASEAN member states -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam and its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) is the Indo-Pacific's premier forum for strategic dialogue. It is the only leader-led forum at which all key Indo-Pacific partners meet to discuss political, security and economic challenges facing the region and has an important role to play in advancing closer regional cooperation.

According to the statement released by the Australian government, the EAS calendar culminates in the annual Leaders' Summit, which is usually held alongside ASEAN Leaders meetings in the fourth quarter of every year. In addition to their discussions, leaders issue statements on topical issues to signal political will for framing policy responses and to provide a basis for cooperation.

Apart from the Leaders Summit, meetings of EAS Foreign Ministers and Economic Ministers are held every year. The summit also serves as a platform for discussion of political, regional security, and economic issues. The summit also prepares for the Leaders' Summit, including by developing statements for leaders' consideration of new areas of cooperation and mutual understanding.

Meetings between EAS Environment, Energy, and Education Ministers are also held from time to time. The 16th East Asia Summit was held on October 27, 2021, virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on November 12, Dhankhar participated in the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh.

Notably, ASEAN-India Summit commemorates the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India dialogue relations. Vice President Dhankhar held a meeting with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. The two leaders had "wide-ranging" discussions on bilateral relations between the two nations, including human resource, de-mining & development projects.

Dhankhar and Hun Sen witnessed the exchange of four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Cambodia in areas of culture, wildlife and health in Phnom Penh. On November 11, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended an Indian community reception in Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Speaking on the occasion, VP Dhankhar said, "Cambodians look at India as the revered land of Lord Buddha, just as we think of Cambodia as our civilizational sister & extended family." Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar viewed the exhibition of paintings of the ASEAN-India Artists Group at Chakto Mukh Conference Hall in Phnom Penh.

( With inputs from ANI )

