Vice President Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect, address Indian community

Victoria [Seychelles], October 26 : Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday arrived in Seychelles for a two-day official visit, during which he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Patrick Herminie as well as addressing the Indian community there.

His arrival was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X, stating that Vice President Radhakrishnan began his visit by addressing the Indian community there, followed by attending the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect.

This is the Vice-President's first overseas trip since assuming office in September 2025.

"Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan has arrived in Seychelles on a 2-day visit. VP's series of engagements begin with an address to the Indian community followed by attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Mr. Patrick Herminie," the MEA stated in its post.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia has arrived in Seychelles on a 2-day visit. VP's series of engagements begin with an address to the Indian community followed by attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Mr. Patrick Herminie.

Prior to his departure, the MEA noted how the visit would add further momentum to the India-Seychelles ties.

"Adding further momentum in India-Seychelles bilateral ties. Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan has departed for Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Patrick Herminie, President-elect of the Republic of Seychelles," the MEA stated in another post on X.

The Vice President's visit to the East African nation aims to boost cooperation in new areas, such as AI, which will be explored to address Seychelles' needs as a small island developing state, according to Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles Rohit Rathish.

In an interview with ANI, Rathish said, "This visit by the Vice President of India will be an opportunity for us to examine those areas of cooperation, maybe artificial intelligence, depending on the priorities of the government of Seychelles... I'm sure in the times to come, we will have new signature projects and new initiatives being announced by both sides to strengthen our bilateral partnership."

India offers short-term courses in IT, renewable energy, audit, and tourism, empowering Seychelles' human resources.

Radhakrishnan's visit comes following the invitation by the Government of Seychelles from October 26 to October 27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie, President-elect of Seychelles, on behalf of the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

During the visit, the Vice President will convey India's warm felicitations to Patrick Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between the two countries.

The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier congratulations to Patrick Herminie on October 12, following his victory in Seychelles' Presidential Elections.

The Prime Minister had expressed confidence that the long-standing ties between India and the island nation would grow stronger under Herminie's leadership.

He also highlighted that the Indian Ocean serves as a "shared heritage" that connects the people of both countries and supports their aspirations, and said India looks forward to working closely with the new government in Seychelles to enhance cooperation across sectors.

Patrick Herminie emerged victorious in the Seychelles presidential election, defeating incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan in a closely contested runoff, according to official results released early Sunday.

The election commission announced that Herminie secured 52.7 per cent of the vote, while Ramkalawan garnered 47.3 per cent. Herminie, representing the United Seychelles party, returns the political group to power after four years in opposition.

